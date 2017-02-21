The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

Reggie Miller Blamed Millennials For Making The NBA All-Star Game A Joke

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.21.17

Getty Image / UPROXX SPORTS

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game saw both teams score nearly 100 points in the first half en route to a 192-182 win for the Western Conference. The game featured plenty of highlights and fun moments, but very little defense and when there was actual defense played, it elicited a confused look from the offensive player.

After the game, there were many that lamented the lack of defense, mostly former players who shook their fist at the clouds remembering what it was like back in their day. Reggie Miller, who called the game as an analyst for TNT, was among those most critical of the lack of effort.

Miller went on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday and called out those darn millennials for ruining the All-Star game that was so competitive back in the day.

