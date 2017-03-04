Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

NBA All-Stars Given The ‘Full House’ Intro Treatment Is Glorious

#NBA All-Star 2017
03.03.17 44 mins ago

YouTube (snoopryan)

Full House was one of the crowning achievements of cornball 80s family sitcoms, and as with so many cultural relics from that era, America has allowed its collective nostalgia, combined with an insatiable thirst for reboots, to resurrect the long-defunct program with an entirely unnecessary modern update available via Netflix streaming.

As the equally-confounding-and-fascinating satire Too Many Cooks has taught us, cheesy multi-cam sitcom title sequences are infinitely ripe for parody. So it was a joy to see that the 2017 NBA All-Stars were given a hilarious Full House-inspired send-up by some hero Redditor.

