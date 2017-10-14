Which NBA Teams Will Be The Biggest Disappointments In 2017-18?

Getty Image

For most fans, the preseason is about optimism. It’s the time to believe your team can achieve the desired end result in 2017-18, whether that’s winning a championship, making the playoffs, or earning the No. 1 overall pick. This is the year they do it.

However, we all know that many teams will fall short of expectations come spring 2018 and leave fans wondering what went wrong and likely leading to some changes being made to the roster, coaching staff, or front office. Some teams, players, and coaches are going to disappoint this season, because that’s how it goes.

It might not be completely their fault, as plenty of extraneous circumstances can play a role in falling short of expectations, and sometimes expectations are simply set too high and need to be adjusted. Here, our staff will tell you what teams and players are going to come up shy of their goals this season, and which coaches are most likely to find themselves on the hot seat.

What team will disappoint and miss the playoffs this season?

Jamie Cooper: New Orleans Pelicans

Lots of good candidates for this one. Things could certainly go awry for the Sixers, especially given Joel Embiid’s injury history, but their young core of Simmons, Fultz, Saric, etc. should buttress them in the watered-down East. Then there’s the Timberwolves, whose youth movement hasn’t quite lived up to their collective expectations yet, although recently-added vets like Butler and Teague should help get them over the hump.

So I’m going with New Orleans. The early returns for the “Fire & Ice” duo haven’t been too promising, and the reality is that the Pelicans don’t have much depth beyond that. Besides overpaying Jrue Holiday, their two biggest offseason moves – Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen – are a pair of aging guards who can’t space the floor. The New Orleans experiment may not last much longer if they fail to make the playoffs, which is a distinct possibility given how loaded the Western Conference is once again.