NBA Early Observations: A Jaunt Around The Association For What We’ve Learned Over Two Weeks

#NBA Jumpstart #San Antonio Spurs #New York Knicks #Boston Celtics
10.30.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The World Series produced another classic on Sunday night, its fourth in five attempts, and it was good to see the NBA slide in where it was supposed to. This league isn’t going to pry a pastime out of anyone’s hands and it’s just not going to pretend to bother with an NFL behemoth that can’t get out of its own way. It shouldn’t want to. It should make sure April, May and June work.

The extend-o-sked, declining to toe the typical chalk around Halloween in exchange for a mid-October start, wasn’t meant to compete with the baseball postseason or provide fans with an NFL alternative. It was merely meant to clear up some more of the nonsense that carried over from when the NBA wasn’t making a ton of money, extending the calendar while keeping the lucrative l’82. The league is two weeks into its season and we’re not even in November, and this is working so far.

Some has gone terribly, as you well know. The first thing we pulled out of our stocking this year was Gordon Hayward’s antipodal ankle and seemingly every third NBA push notification features a $100 million player making his way off the court after a fall gone wrong. Time beyond these worries, though, is here to help.

Fewer exhibition jaunts and more time for in-season alteration leaves a day-to-day coach happy, and if the point of the plug is to counter what looks unmovable, this is why the borehounds out of Detroit and Memphis did well to pile up five wins before the World Series even got to a fifth game.

They’re not the only ones sneaking it in. Thank goodness, because if I have to write columns about Detroit and Memphis all season I’ll be out of a job soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#San Antonio Spurs#New York Knicks#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA JumpstartNEW YORK KNICKSsan antonio spursWASHINGTON WIZARDS

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP