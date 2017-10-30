Getty Image

The World Series produced another classic on Sunday night, its fourth in five attempts, and it was good to see the NBA slide in where it was supposed to. This league isn’t going to pry a pastime out of anyone’s hands and it’s just not going to pretend to bother with an NFL behemoth that can’t get out of its own way. It shouldn’t want to. It should make sure April, May and June work.

The extend-o-sked, declining to toe the typical chalk around Halloween in exchange for a mid-October start, wasn’t meant to compete with the baseball postseason or provide fans with an NFL alternative. It was merely meant to clear up some more of the nonsense that carried over from when the NBA wasn’t making a ton of money, extending the calendar while keeping the lucrative l’82. The league is two weeks into its season and we’re not even in November, and this is working so far.

Some has gone terribly, as you well know. The first thing we pulled out of our stocking this year was Gordon Hayward’s antipodal ankle and seemingly every third NBA push notification features a $100 million player making his way off the court after a fall gone wrong. Time beyond these worries, though, is here to help.

Fewer exhibition jaunts and more time for in-season alteration leaves a day-to-day coach happy, and if the point of the plug is to counter what looks unmovable, this is why the borehounds out of Detroit and Memphis did well to pile up five wins before the World Series even got to a fifth game.

They’re not the only ones sneaking it in. Thank goodness, because if I have to write columns about Detroit and Memphis all season I’ll be out of a job soon.