Paul Pierce’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Is The NBA’s Hottest Ticket Next Season

08.22.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Future hall of famer Paul Pierce might make a comeback in the BIG3 but, as of the end of the 2016-2017 NBA season, “The Truth” is officially retired. On the heels of that announcement, the Boston Celtics broke the news this week that Pierce’s jersey will be retired at the TD Garden on Feb. 11 when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town.

In addition to the pure magnetism of Pierce’s No. 34 jersey being lifted to the rafters in front of LeBron and company, the game is already doubling as the single hottest ticket in the NBA for the upcoming season.

