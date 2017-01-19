Best Dunkers In The NBA

Best Dunkers In The NBA

You Can Now Play 'NBA Jam' With Today's Rosters, And Even Hillary Clinton And Harambe

01.19.17

The only thing better than some fresh NBA Jam news is fresh NBA Jam news that comes to us for a good cause. The geniuses at Hogs with a Blog have developed a new modified rom that turns the classic 1994 version of the beloved hoops video game into NBA Jam 2k17, meaning you can now play with today’s NBA rosters. You can also, of course, still play as your favorite legends, and they’ve even added in some new secret characters as well.

Want to take on the game’s all-time greatest ballers as today’s newest stars, like Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo? Want to finally end the tiring debate over LeBron James and Michael Jordan with fiery slam dunks, while shouting, “BOOMSHAKALAKA!”? Want to know what would happen if Hillary Clinton and Harambe joined forces against the Boston Celtics? Just fire up your SNES emulator and download their modified rom, and you’re good to go. (And if you don’t know what that means, ask a young person to help you.)

As for the “good cause,” while the modified rom is free for all, Hogs writer Ethan Miller is running in the Boston Marathon as part of his effort to raise $10,000 for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Something to think about before you select Steph Curry and start draining threes from the Waffle House parking lot.

Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

