The NBA Ruled As Expected That Giannis Stepped Out Of Bounds On His Game-Winning Dunk

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder
12.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Thunder-Bucks game ended with quite a flourish on Friday night as Giannis Antetokounmpo hammered home what was initially ruled as the game-winning dunk on Russell Westbrook just before the final buzzer to give Milwaukee a 97-95 victory.

But replays pretty clearly showed that Giannis stepped out of bounds as he made his move to the basket, which prompted all sorts of outrage from an NBA world that has long been frustrated with the mechanisms surrounding the types of plays that can be officially reviewed.

So on Saturday, it was little surprise that the league officially ruled in their controversial Last Two Minutes Report that Giannis did indeed step out of bounds on that play.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSGiannis Antetokounmpolast two minutes reportMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA JumpstartOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

