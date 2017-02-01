League Pass MVP Watch, January Edition: All Hail Isaiah Thomas, The King In The Fourth

02.01.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

There’s something uniquely fun about Isaiah Thomas playing basketball.

Yes, you know where I’m going with this: he is short (it is in the Constitution that everything written about Thomas must include the fact that he’s 5’9), but he plays with a chip on his shoulder that no one else in the NBA possesses.

Being undersized has been viewed as a detriment for some time. It’s why he was the No. 187 recruit in America, per his 247Sports composite rating. It’s why he was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, behind players like Chukwudiebere Maduabum, Tanguy Ngombo, Ater Majok, and Ádám Hanga. It’s why everyone came into this year saying the Celtics needed to acquire a superstar despite having an All-Star point guard who averaged 22.2 points per game in 2015-16.

At every turn, though, Thomas has found a way to turn his diminutive frame into something he uses to his advantage. Watch, like, Ty Lawson play. Watch as he (or really any dude 6’ or shorter) tries to navigate his way through the trees but struggles to generate any offense for themselves.

Then watch Thomas, who has turned being shorter than six feet tall into an asset. It’s incredible. He has mastered the art of going lower than anyone else and getting around guys solely because he is closer to the floor than they are.

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMASNBA League Pass MVP

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP