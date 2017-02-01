Getty Image

There’s something uniquely fun about Isaiah Thomas playing basketball.

Yes, you know where I’m going with this: he is short (it is in the Constitution that everything written about Thomas must include the fact that he’s 5’9), but he plays with a chip on his shoulder that no one else in the NBA possesses.

Being undersized has been viewed as a detriment for some time. It’s why he was the No. 187 recruit in America, per his 247Sports composite rating. It’s why he was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, behind players like Chukwudiebere Maduabum, Tanguy Ngombo, Ater Majok, and Ádám Hanga. It’s why everyone came into this year saying the Celtics needed to acquire a superstar despite having an All-Star point guard who averaged 22.2 points per game in 2015-16.

At every turn, though, Thomas has found a way to turn his diminutive frame into something he uses to his advantage. Watch, like, Ty Lawson play. Watch as he (or really any dude 6’ or shorter) tries to navigate his way through the trees but struggles to generate any offense for themselves.

Then watch Thomas, who has turned being shorter than six feet tall into an asset. It’s incredible. He has mastered the art of going lower than anyone else and getting around guys solely because he is closer to the floor than they are.