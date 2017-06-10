For years, if you’ve wanted to play a basketball video game, you’ve gone out and purchased an NBA 2K game. This isn’t a bad thing at all – 2K has consistently produced some fantastic games, and for hoops fans who enjoy gaming, the day that the latest 2K drops is always one of the best days of the year.

But there was a time when 2K and EA Sports’ NBA Live series were duking it out for the title of Best Hoops Game in the World. Eventually, EA Sports ran into some serious issues, starting with the disastrous NBA Elite 11 and the poorly-received NBA Live games released in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

This year, EA Sports is trying to exercise its hoops demons. Thanks to the trailer it released at E3 2017 on Saturday for NBA Live 18, it looks like the company is going down the right path. We already knew about some of these details, namely that the Drew League and the legendary Rucker Park in New York City were going to be in the game.

The highlight, though, looks to be its in-game story mode called The One.