NBA Mock Draft 2017: Where Things Stand After The Celtics Traded No. 1

#NBA Draft 2017
06.21.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

After months of speculation from die-hards and weeks of buzz from more casual fans, the 2017 NBA Draft is (finally) here. While there should not be any surprise with the first player selected, there is still plenty in the way of pivot points and things can fly off the rails in a hurry beginning with the No. 2 overall pick.

It is generally impossible to accurately project mock drafts without full intelligence from around the league but conventional wisdom can also be exceedingly useful. In the end, the majority of the picks found below probably won’t come to pass, if only because this mock does not include trades (that almost certainly will occur) or the inevitable fall of one or more prospects seen as lottery locks. That won’t stop us from enjoying the process, though, and the final mock draft of the 2017 NBA Draft season is upon us.

Let’s get weird.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDeAaron FoxJOSH JACKSONLonzo BallMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP