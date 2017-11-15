Getty Image

Tuesday night featured the annual Champions Classic in Chicago and, for the most part, the double-header marks the start of the college basketball season. Those interested in the NBA Draft were forced to pay (very) close attention to the 2017 edition of the event, as numerous potential first-round picks were in action over the course of two games, headlined by presumptive top-five pick Marvin Bagley III.

While Bagley was unfortunately forced off the floor with an eye injury in the early going, the evening was not void of action. From a collegiate perspective, Duke senior Grayson Allen (featured later in this post) stole the headlines with an incredibly prolific performance and was quietly the key to the Blue Devils picking up a win. From a draft perspective, though, Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. made a national name for himself, even if that should have already been the case.

The 6’10, 240-pound youngster (Jackson turned 18 in September) was electric for the Spartans, scoring 19 points (including three connections from long distance) and grabbing seven rebounds to overshadow high-profile teammate Miles Bridges. Whiel Bridges, who returns as a top-ten prospect as a sophomore, flashed positive signs at times, Jackson’s entire arsenal was on full display.

It is likely too early to declare Jackson as the absolute No. 1 prospect on his own team and, by extension, it is difficult to vault him clearly into the top five nationally. Still, he brings a tantalizing skill set on both ends of the floor and, for whatever reason, Jackson has been overshadowed by classmates in Bagley III, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. and Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton.

Just how impressive was Jackson to begin the college season? Let’s find out in our latest mock draft.