Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft was praised for its depth at the point guard position. No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz may be sidelined right now but, with the then-Washington star operating in tandem with Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., De’Aaron Fox and Frank Ntilikina, last year’s point guard class was both deep and talented at the very top.

While it is still early, the 2018 group is mostly recognized for its talent at the big man positions. In Alabama point guard Collin Sexton, though, it features at least one sure-fire top 10 pick at the point. At this point, Sexton’s claim to fame on a national scale may be his ridiculous performance in leading the Crimson Tide to a competitive outcome while playing 3-on-5 earlier this season. His skill set moves far beyond that, though, even if it is a hat-tip in the direction of his already-legendary competitive streak.

The 6’2 freshman is averaging 21.8 points (on 47.1 percent shooting) to go along with 3.3 assists per game to begin his one and (likely) only college season and Sexton’s full skill set has been on display. He is a terrific athlete that knows how to use his quality size and burst on both ends, with the caveat that his jump shot is still a work in progress, despite the fact that he’s hitting 47.1 percent of his threes. If anything, that is the one knock on his game, as Sexton appears to have the drive to put in the effort needed to impact the game on the defensive end and that bit of safety helps to override the shooting questions.

It is certainly fair to suggest that Sexton’s ultimate ceiling may not reach that of players like Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Ayton but, in terms of what he has shown, there is little doubt that he will be a quality NBA point guard for a long time. How much is that valued in the current draft landscape? Well, let’s find out with our December mock draft.