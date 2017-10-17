Getty Image

The 2017-2018 NBA season is nearly here and most of the focus is on the action set to take place on the floor. That, of course, makes sense given that most fan bases are eternally optimistic but there are a few organizations that are more focused on June 2018 than they are on October 2017.

The league has tried its best (or at least close to it) to legislate against tanking but there are certainly a few squads that are “rebuilding” in 2017-2018 if not flat-out tanking. With that in mind, the 2018 NBA Draft will be a central topic of conversation throughout the campaign and, at least at the outset, the Chicago Bulls appear to be in pole position to claim the top spot. It has to be noted that, even before the tanking legislation goes into action, the worst team in the league is still more likely to pick outside of the top spot than in it but the Bulls are the league’s worst team on paper.

Would it be a shock if Chicago finished ahead of another team? Well, no, but we are poised to glance ahead in this space and they are currently carrying the torch. Throughout the campaign, we will look at what the 2018 first round might look like and, in the inaugural edition, it is the Bulls sitting on top. Let’s roll through the list to wet your appetite for both the collegiate and professional seasons.