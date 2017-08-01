A Bunch Of Old School NBA Players Got Contemporary Haircuts In A Bizarre Mashup

07.31.17

Getty Image

Every once in a while, an NBA player has a hairdo that can be viewed as iconic. Allen Iverson’s cornrows were part of his legend, especially when he blew them out for the cover of SLAM Magazine. Dennis Rodman would dye his hair all the time, oftentimes making his hair as colorful as his personality. Even Michael Jordan managed to make shaving your head bald cool.

But Tyson Beck, a digital artist and graphic designer for the NBA, had a question: What would it look like if we took some of the greatest basketball players of all time and gave them some insane hair styles? The best example is this tweet, which put LaMelo Ball’s hair on Yao Ming.

That’s really weird, right? I don’t know if it’s because of the hairdo or the person, but this concept is as bizarre as it is fascinating. Here are a few other examples — the Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki ones stand out in these tweets.

