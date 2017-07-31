Getty Image

Like all professional sport leagues, the NBA has a pretty strict policy on players’ use of drugs. This strictness also applies to marijuana, despite the fact that’s it legal in several states where NBA teams play. Many states that have NBA teams in them may not have legalized the sale of marijuana just yet, but pretty much every state in the nation sells it for medicinal purposes, which is very close to legalization.

The trend does seem like more and more states will legalize marijuana at some point in the future. But despite this, the NBA isn’t planning on shifting their policies. That’s what NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum in a recent interview on The Players Tribune.