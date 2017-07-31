The NBA Won’t Be Changing Its Marijuana Policy, Regardless Of Legalization

#Marijuana #NBA
07.31.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Like all professional sport leagues, the NBA has a pretty strict policy on players’ use of drugs. This strictness also applies to marijuana, despite the fact that’s it legal in several states where NBA teams play. Many states that have NBA teams in them may not have legalized the sale of marijuana just yet, but pretty much every state in the nation sells it for medicinal purposes, which is very close to legalization.

The trend does seem like more and more states will legalize marijuana at some point in the future. But despite this, the NBA isn’t planning on shifting their policies. That’s what NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum in a recent interview on The Players Tribune.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana#NBA
TAGSADAM SILVERMARIJUANANBAWEED

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP