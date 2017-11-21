NBA Power Rankings Week 5: The ‘Same Old’ Raptors Are Doing It Again

Getty Image

It is easy to describe the Toronto Raptors as boring. While the franchise is in the midst of the best run since its inception, some high-profile playoff flameouts color the fact that Toronto is riding a wave of four consecutive seasons with 48-or-more victories and back-to-back seasons with 50-plus wins. Coming into the 2017-2018 campaign, the Raptors were seen, at least to some degree, as an Eastern Conference also-ran, in part due to the fact that, well, they didn’t do anything “new” in one of the NBA’s craziest offseasons in recent memory.

Toronto returned the dynamic duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan at the top with an interesting supporting cast headlined by the likes of Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell. The Raptors’ big move of the offseason was to effectively jettison DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn but, aside from that, this group is remarkably reminiscent of a 51-win team from a year ago. While the development of youth in supporting roles has been key, the Raptors have quietly rattled off four straight victories to claim an 11-5 record and, perhaps more importantly, a top-five net rating (+7.1) in the entire league.

Should this be a surprise? Absolutely not. Skeptics will point to the fact that this certainly isn’t the first time that Toronto has been impressive in the regular season and playoff success has eluded them in part because of the struggles of the team’s leading duo. Still, the Raptors are doing it this year with a more balanced attack, overriding what has been a shaky start from Lowry and utilizing growth from Powell and youngsters like Jakob Poeltl and rookie OG Anunoby.

In short, the Raptors look the part of a top-four team in the East yet again, even if they are destined to be overlooked with the far more intriguing units in Boston, Washington and even Milwaukee in pursuit of Cleveland. Toronto isn’t sexy but they are certainly effective as a group and, while the question of what that actually means through the prism of title pursuit remains, there is real value in putting out a consistent, 50-win product on an annual basis for a franchise that simply did not have that under previous regimes.

