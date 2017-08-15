The Best Revenge Games Of The 2017-18 NBA Season, Ranked

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors #NBA #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
08.14.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA announced the full schedules for all 30 teams on Monday night and there are naturally some games that stand out above the rest. There are the massive matchups for Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the NBA has made those two holidays into two of the biggest days of the league calendar.

There’s also the national TV schedule, which gives priority games to its national broadcast partners that pay billions to the league for the rights to televise the biggest games. That is reflected in the massive number of games featuring the Warriors, Rockets, Cavaliers, Thunder, and Lakers that will be on ESPN, TNT, and ABC next season, but there are also some premier games that don’t pit the very best against each other that will still make for must-see TV.

I’m talking about revenge games, that pit either a team against a rival that beat them in the playoffs the year before or a player returning to a former squad where there may be some hurt feelings on one side or the other. Those games also get prime placement, as the league knows that fans love that added bit of emotion. While there won’t be anything quite like Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City a year ago, there are still a number of great revenge games coming up in the 2017-18 season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#NBA#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsLos Angeles ClippersNBAOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP