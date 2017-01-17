Nike

The NBA gives fans loaded slates of basketball on two holidays every year: Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That’s absolutely been the case this year – for example, we’ve gotten Cavaliers vs. Warriors on both days during the 2016-17 season.

Players around the league will oftentimes wear special sneakers on these days. And MLK Day’s kicks are unsurprisingly great. The most noteworthy shoes that anyone is wearing today absolutely belong to Draymond Green. Golden State’s do-everything forward wore a pair of blue and gold Nikes which read “Sideline Racism.”