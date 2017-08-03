Getty Image

There’s very little mystery about who will be the NBA’s best team in 2017-18. That honor will almost undoubtedly go to the Golden State Warriors, the reigning and defending NBA champions that managed to somehow get better this offseason.

However, what will be far more interesting than the race for the top seed in the West or even in the NBA in general will be the race for the best lottery odds and the bottom of the playoff seedings. The race for the Western Conference Playoffs will be as tight as any playoff battle we’ve seen in years after so many teams loaded up this offseason in the ever-growing arms race to deal with the Warriors.

We won’t know those answers until April when the season’s come to a close, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a number of preseason predictions pouring out over the next two months. The first significant projections to come out for season win totals comes courtesy of ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, whose RPM projections were released on Thursday with some interesting results.