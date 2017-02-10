The ‘NBA On TNT’ Crew Completely Lost It Over The Idea Of Paying $6.99 For A Lakers Game

02.10.17 2 hours ago

The Inside The NBA crew gets a bit unhinged after the late game on TNT and this was never more apparent than in their attempt to get through a promo for a Lakers vs. Bucks on League Pass.

Ernie Johnson started his promo and Charles Barkley couldn’t help but jump in and interrupt him. Ernie did egg him on with “I dare you,” knowing where Barkley was about to go. From there, it was about two minutes of hysteria as Charles, Shaq and Ernie all cracked up at the idea of paying $6.99 for a Lakers-Bucks game. The entire segment is hysterical, with Chuck and Ernie showing no regards for the promo or trying to pretend like it’s a good deal.

