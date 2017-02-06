Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are scrapping for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but have fallen off the pace recently with a 3-7 stretch that has left them 3.5 games back of the Nuggets in the race for a playoff spot.

The Pelicans, with Anthony Davis in the first year of his five-year contract, are feeling the need to capitalize on having one of the league’s premier superstars by competing right now, especially general manager Dell Demps who is on the proverbial hot seat. New Orleans is reportedly in talks with the Sixers about bringing center Jahlil Okafor on board, but Philly isn’t the only club the Pelicans are talking to about a center upgrade.

New Orleans has been engaged on several fronts to land a center, including pursuit of Brooklyn's Brook Lopez, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 6, 2017

Sources: New Orleans has been trying to get a trade package that includes unloading Omer Asik contract. Philly deal wouldn't include him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 6, 2017

Unloading Omer Asik’s contract would be an impressive feat of general managering by Demps, undoing the damage done by signing Asik to a five-year, $58 million deal in 2015. The big man has not provided anything close to the production the Pelicans have needed for that investment, and moving him for quality pieces right now would seem impossible.

Dumping his contract on the Nets, who are in need of future draft picks more than anything, could be a move, but the Pelicans would have to figure out if the return of Brook Lopez would be enough for moving draft picks, other pieces and Asik’s deal.