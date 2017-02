Getty Image

The Washington Wizards came into the All-Star break as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, charging into the third spot in the Eastern Conference on a 9-1 run, but the Wizards weren’t content to stand pat ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards have sent a first-round pick, Andrew Nicholson and Marcus Thornton to the Nets in exchange for small forward Bojan Bogdanovic and forward Chris McCullough.

Nets are sending Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Wizards for Andrew Nicholson and a 2017 first-round pick, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 22, 2017