Some NBA players aren’t sure if they’ll make the customary trip to the White House to celebrate their NBA championship with the President. That’s because instead of a hoops-lovin’ Bulls fan like Barack Obama, they’d have to meet, shake hands with, and smile for a photo with Donald Trump, whose divisive, racially-charged campaign rhetoric and all-around controversial existence has caused some stars and coaches to get political, with LeBron James openly questioning a White House visit, as he hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver told The Undefeated that he believes a boycott of Trump’s White House would be a mistake, but not because he wants the players to stick to sports. Instead, he wants them to get up close and personal with The Donald, because very few people ever get a chance to look the leader of the free world right in his squinty eyes and tell him how they feel about certain issues.
“To me, if a player were to choose not to go to the White House, whether they were choosing not to go to the current White House or a future White House, my response would be: ‘That’s a lost opportunity,’ ” Silver said. “Because that’s an opportunity that most citizens who have a political point of view would kill for — the opportunity to directly tell the president of the United States how they feel about an issue.
“Now, if the president were to say, ‘I have no interest in what members of the NBA think about an issue,’ that might surprise me and I might have a different response.”
Either way, Silver said, “The institution is bigger than any one man, whether that man be President Obama or President Trump. Ultimately players have to make their own decisions. But if they were seeking my counsel, my counsel would be that they should go to the White House if offered the opportunity.” (Via The Undefeated)
We’re never going to know what James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, or maybe DeMar DeRozan will do until they’ve won the championship and the trip is scheduled (Stan Van Gundy has another season or three to prepare his Costanza-esque rant). It’s one thing for players to force the team to stop staying in Trump’s hotels, but skipping the White House trip will have Breitbart working overtime for snazzy headlines. At the very least, you’re guaranteed a hard foul from Spencer Hawes next season.
Even if they did go, why would the PotUSoA listen to anything an NBA player has to say?
Silver is just shucking and jiving since he works for a league of minorities.. he’s a trump supporter and doesn’t want to be the guy in charge the one season nobody shows up to the White House. He wants to play puppet master..
“Because that’s an opportunity that most citizens who have a political point of view would kill for — the opportunity to directly tell the president of the United States how they feel about an issue.”
That is exactly what they’re doing by boycotting the White House.
I don’t know if he skipped for political reasons or to practice throwing fumbles, but do you think BHO even realized Brock missed the Denver visit? Much more effective to tell Donald GFY to his face than hang out at the house
@Fartakiss One guy boycotting a WH visit makes no difference, an entire team boycotting will get noticed. By not showing up though, they strike him in his most vulnerable spot, his ego. Look at how Trump reacted to not getting A-listers to be at his Inauguration.
I think DJT’s memory is pretty abysmal (or he is good at creating his own recollections) and he will just run his mouth about protesters/trash talkers and move on. Neither approach will hurt him in the long run.
However, pick any awards ceremony and ask yourself, do you remember more the winners that skipped the ceremony or the people that used the ceremony to trash talk the ceremony/industry? I doubt I will ever forget Fiona Apple’s speech on MTV VMAs and that shit happened almost 20 years ago. I can’t remember a single band/person that just stayed home and ignored their winnings.
The Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the White House is not going to be aired live in prime time and viewed by millions of people. Those visits are carefully-crafted photo ops and nothing more. Trump and his staff aren’t going to sit there and let it turn into “NBA players lecture Trump for an hour on racism.” There won’t be any opportunities for political grandstanding or protest, certainly none that are going to be watched live by millions of people. It’s just an opportunity for POTUS to get his picture taken next to popular athletes. But the argument is pointless. They’ll either go…or they won’t. I don’t think they care what Adam Silver thinks. And there have been white athletes who have chosen not to go to the White House to greet Obama for far less legitimate reasons than black players boycotting Trump for his history of saying/doing racist stuff.
I’m aware that it isn’t live and that it’s carefully controlled. That doesn’t prevent word getting out if a player tells DJT what he deserves to hear. And that will be much more courageous and newsworthy, IMO. Skipping out is akin to us keyboard warrioring around here because it’s too much effort to go out and change things. Show up wearing a safety pin and tell the man that he is an embarrassment and you fear for your childrens’ future.
What’s interesting to me is that you ignore my analogy of Fiona’s speech 20 years ago. All you do is reference unnamed white athletes that didn’t meet BHO, proving my point by not mentioning their names because we both know their efforts were wasted, ineffective, and not worth remembering.
I won’t judge players either way for how they handle this POTUS (or any in the past/future), but it’s undeniable to me that a face to face meeting is much more effective than staying at home pouting. Felt the same way about Kanye and Trump.
@Fartakiss – You example isn’t a very good one. If someone skips an award show, it shouldn’t mean anything to you or other viewers. It should, and does, mean something to the Academy, or whoever is putting it on. I can guarantee the individuals in charge of said shows remember people that openly skipped without just reasons.
You would remember if someone skipped out on your wedding in protest wouldn’t you?
FWIW, Fiona Apple picked up a VMA the very next year, so it sounds like it impacted me more than MTV.
As far as skipping my wedding in protest, that actually happened (my best friend at the time). I got over it so easily that I forgot it even happened until you brought it up. The more important question is “Would I be more angry about someone skipping my wedding in protest or showing up and shouting out when the officiant asks for objections?” I would be insanely irritated and embarrassed for quite some time if someone openly objected like that. As far as my former friend, I cut him out of my life and I don’t have any concern for him whatsoever; no spite, no thirst for revenge, no nothing.
So you honestly can say you would respect someone more for avoiding Trump and tweeting about it than someone who would face him and tell him off? That’s backwards as hell
A player could sit and talk until he’s blue in the face. Trump will just take the photo, tweet it out and type the caption “(Player A) loved visiting and talking politics, he had a huge smile after agreeing we should bomb North Korea”