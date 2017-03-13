Getty Image

Nobody likes chalk when it comes to the NCAA Tournament (although our full bracket picks have a decent amount of it). Yes, there is a reason that the top teams in the country are seeded as such every year, but it isn’t as much fun when the teams that are supposed to win actually have the ultimate success. With that in mind, searching for sleepers and possible upsets is a fun pastime for anyone that enjoys March Madness.

While “sleeper” can have a variety of definitions, we are eliminating every team that is seeded No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 as the tournament begins. With apologies to teams like UCLA and Oregon, they aren’t sleepers. That is the only qualifier, though, and the teams included below are fully capable of reaching the Final Four in Phoenix without any hint of fluke.

Let’s roll through the candidates, coming to you in alphabetical order.

No. 4 Florida

This wasn’t supposed to be a great Florida team and the Gators don’t have a ton of NBA talent on the floor. With that said, Florida really grinds defensively and that provides them with a chance to win each and every night. The committee did the Gators no favors with a pod that includes both Villanova and Virginia (who we will see shortly) but this is a top-five defensive team in the country according to KenPom and a top-10 team nationally in an overall sense. Keep an eye on Kasey Hill and the Gators.