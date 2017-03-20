Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

South Carolina’s Official Twitter Account Relentlessly Trolled Duke

#NCAA Tournament 2017
03.20.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

A thing a lot of us have in common is enjoying it when a perennial loser finds a way to win. It works for any sport. Pretty much every sports movie is based on the idea of an underdog beating a team of mean jerks. The Mighty Ducks. The Bad News Bears. The Replacements. We pull for the little people.

That’s why South Carolina beating Duke in the second round of the NCAA tournament was so great. The Gamecocks are hardly a basketball power and Duke is basketball evil incarnate. Even if you had Duke going far in your bracket, a part of you is happy you don’t have to celebrate Grayson Allen winning a championship.

And the people running the University of South Carolina’s Twitter account are here to revel in this moment.

Heck yeah. Duke is shook. Very shook. So shook. We can now move on to the Sweet 16 where… oh we’ve got more?

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSNCAA Tournament 2017SOUTH CAROLINA
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP