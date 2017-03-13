Getty Image

Now that the field is set for the 2017 NCAA Tournament, let’s get to the official DIME bracket picks. We guarantee they wi… sorry, our legal team won’t let us guarantee this, because we are almost definitely going to get something wrong. But still, we promise these are our very best guesses as to what will happen during March Madness.

Let’s dive in. All winners are in bold.

FIRST ROUND

EAST REGION

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

Notes: Marquette is really good at offense and struggles on defense. South Carolina really struggles on offense and is really good on defense. This matchup will be decided by which team is able to do their really good thing a little better than the other team does its really good thing. I’ll take the Golden Eagles’ offense, and therefore, I’ll take Marquette. In the 5/12 game, Tony Bennett and Kevin Keatts will give us a really good coaching matchup, one that Keatts will win, because I just don’t trust Virginia’s offense enough.