Now that the field is set for the 2017 NCAA Tournament, let’s get to the official DIME bracket picks. We guarantee they wi… sorry, our legal team won’t let us guarantee this, because we are almost definitely going to get something wrong. But still, we promise these are our very best guesses as to what will happen during March Madness.
Let’s dive in. All winners are in bold.
FIRST ROUND
EAST REGION
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy
Notes: Marquette is really good at offense and struggles on defense. South Carolina really struggles on offense and is really good on defense. This matchup will be decided by which team is able to do their really good thing a little better than the other team does its really good thing. I’ll take the Golden Eagles’ offense, and therefore, I’ll take Marquette. In the 5/12 game, Tony Bennett and Kevin Keatts will give us a really good coaching matchup, one that Keatts will win, because I just don’t trust Virginia’s offense enough.
