Ranking The Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History

The Internet’s Final Perfect NCAA Tournament Bracket Went Up In Flames With Iowa State

#NCAA Tournament #NCAA Tournament 2017
03.19.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Each year, three major websites — Yahoo, ESPN, CBS — generate millions of bracket entries for the NCAA Tournament. And each yeah, all of them fail to produce the perfect bracket.

The final hope for the 2017 edition came in the form of a Yahoo user that deployed an entry called “Dario’s Delinquents” but, as the Iowa State Cyclones faltered late on Saturday evening, that previously perfect bracket went up in flames alongside Steve Prohm’s team. The full entry can be seen here:

Yahoo

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSIOWA STATE CYCLONESNCAA TournamentNCAA Tournament 2017
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 5 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP