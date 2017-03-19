Getty Image

Each year, three major websites — Yahoo, ESPN, CBS — generate millions of bracket entries for the NCAA Tournament. And each yeah, all of them fail to produce the perfect bracket.

The final hope for the 2017 edition came in the form of a Yahoo user that deployed an entry called “Dario’s Delinquents” but, as the Iowa State Cyclones faltered late on Saturday evening, that previously perfect bracket went up in flames alongside Steve Prohm’s team. The full entry can be seen here: