Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

The First NCAA Tournament Game Featured A Physical Scuffle Between Teammates

03.14.17 33 mins ago

The NCAA Tournament doesn’t begin in earnest until Thursday afternoon but the “First Four” got underway on Tuesday evening. For better or worse, the NCAA insists on telling the world that it is the “first round” of the tournament and, as such, everything that transpires in Dayton qualifies as part of March Madness. With that in mind, something fairly unusual transpired with 6:36 remaining in the game between Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans and it came in the form of a scuffle between teammates.

Though the images above are described as a “choke” and the incident was later referred to as such during the post-game broadcast on TruTV, there is some wiggle room here based on the angle of the footage. What isn’t in doubt, though, is that New Orleans teammates Christavious Gill and Travin Thibodeaux exchanged words and then some physical contact in the form of shoving, a potential headlock and a possible choke.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballNCAA Tournament
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 12 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP