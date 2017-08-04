Dirk Nowitzki Believes The Nerlens Noel Contract Stand-Off Is ‘A Little Unfortunate’

August is here, and there are a handful of restricted free agents still twisting in the wind at this late hour of the summer. While names like JaMychal Green and Nikola Mirotic are very interesting, the most intriguing name left on the market is Nerlens Noel.

The still-young center is in something of a stand-off with the Dallas Mavericks, and at last check, the consensus was that Noel and the team weren’t close to a compromise that works for both parties. Now, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki has weighed in on the proceedings and believes that it is “a little unfortunate” that Noel finds himself in this predicament.

Via Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News:

