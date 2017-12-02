Nerlens Noel Snuck Into The Mavericks’ Press Box To Grab A Hot Dog During Halftime

12.02.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Nerlens Noel was the only member of the Dallas Mavericks roster not to reach the court on Saturday afternoon. He was also the only Mav to get a hot dog in the press box at the half.

Noel was spotted sneaking into the media area at the half of Mavericks/Clippers in Dallas on Saturday. But what was he doing up there? Grabbing game notes? Maybe doing an interview at the break?

No, he was hungry.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Noel grabbed a hot dog from the media spread and he snapped a picture to prove it.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksNERLENS NOEL

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP