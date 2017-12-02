Getty Image

Nerlens Noel was the only member of the Dallas Mavericks roster not to reach the court on Saturday afternoon. He was also the only Mav to get a hot dog in the press box at the half.

Noel was spotted sneaking into the media area at the half of Mavericks/Clippers in Dallas on Saturday. But what was he doing up there? Grabbing game notes? Maybe doing an interview at the break?

No, he was hungry.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Noel grabbed a hot dog from the media spread and he snapped a picture to prove it.