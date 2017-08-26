Getty Image

Even with Phil Jackson gone, the Knicks continue to be the Knicks. And that’s largely because their enigmatic and embattled owner just can’t keep from tripping over his own tail. With the organization’s relationship with Carmelo Anthony seemingly beyond repair, they still haven’t been able to formulate a deal to send him to his preferred destination in Houston alongside James Harden and Chris Paul.

In fact, according to a new report on Friday, it appears Melo might very well still be on the roster when training camp opens next month and would be expected to show up for work. But that didn’t stop James Dolan from passive-aggressively omitting any mention of his name in a recent post he wrote for The Official MSG Blog about the team’s future.