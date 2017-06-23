Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis did not get traded by the New York Knicks on draft night, but by now it’s pretty clear that Phil Jackson is still interested in making that happen. But Jackson might be the only person in New York who actually wants to see the Latvian leave town and play for another team.

Knicks fans hated the reports that Jackson was interested in exploring a trade that would send Porzingis elsewhere, and they quickly scrambled to fund a billboard across from Madison Square Garden that would tell the team what they think of the trade rumors.