There’s A Billboard In New York Begging The Knicks Not To Trade Kristaps Porzingis

06.23.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis did not get traded by the New York Knicks on draft night, but by now it’s pretty clear that Phil Jackson is still interested in making that happen. But Jackson might be the only person in New York who actually wants to see the Latvian leave town and play for another team.

Knicks fans hated the reports that Jackson was interested in exploring a trade that would send Porzingis elsewhere, and they quickly scrambled to fund a billboard across from Madison Square Garden that would tell the team what they think of the trade rumors.

Around The Web

TAGSKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSON

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 8 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 19 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 1 day ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP