Christmas day has become a veritable basketball extravaganza in recent years and is considered by many the unofficial start of the NBA season. Last year, the holiday slate featured five games for a total of more than 12 face-melting hours of hoops, which included a couple of barn-burners between the Cavs and Warriors and the Knicks and Sixers. Now, it appears the Knicks might once again be slotted on the schedule, according to a local Philly radio station.
The First Rumored Christmas Day Game Would Give Us An Embiid-Porzingis Matchup
Jamie Cooper 08.10.17 60 mins ago
