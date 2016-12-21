Nick Young is no stranger to doing the amazing on the basketball court. This doesn’t always work out if you’re a Lakers fan, but it’s fun and entertaining and we all love Swaggy P very much.

We got one of those moments on Tuesday night, when Young had the opportunity to get two points via a layup against Charlotte. Instead of going up strong and just trying to finish straight on through contact, he turned his body and got hit on the side. This led to a foul, and while his back was facing the basket, Young decided he might as well just throw up a prayer and hope for the best.

He didn’t even need to look at the rim – the ball softly fell into the net as Young hit the deck hard. It was a pretty layup, as he just threw it in the general vicinity of the rim and it all ended up working out. Los Angeles fell to Charlotte on the evening, 117-113. Young had 24 points on the night, none of which were as pretty as the two that he picked up on this play.

Sure, Young has tattoos on his right arm now, but it’s good to see that he’s still using that arm for bucket getting.