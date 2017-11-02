Getty Image

When the Golden State Warriors signed Nick Young in free agency this summer, the entertainment factor for the best team in basketball was already off the charts. But with Swaggy P reunited with former teammate JaVale McGee, the potential for foolishness launched into the stratosphere.

When he’s not taking JaVale’s new vegan diet for a test-drive, he’s preparing himself to assume the role of the Warrior’s crunch-time savior, whether they like it or not.

Young gave us a glimpse of what he’s capable of within Golden State’s system when he drained six three-pointers in his regular-season debut against the Rockets, which begged the question: if Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the Splash Brothers, what member of the nuclear family unit does that make Swaggy P in the overall “Splash Family?”

Thankfully, Rachel Nichols asked the man himself Wednesday on “The Jump,” and his answer didn’t disappoint.