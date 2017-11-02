When the Golden State Warriors signed Nick Young in free agency this summer, the entertainment factor for the best team in basketball was already off the charts. But with Swaggy P reunited with former teammate JaVale McGee, the potential for foolishness launched into the stratosphere.
When he’s not taking JaVale’s new vegan diet for a test-drive, he’s preparing himself to assume the role of the Warrior’s crunch-time savior, whether they like it or not.
Young gave us a glimpse of what he’s capable of within Golden State’s system when he drained six three-pointers in his regular-season debut against the Rockets, which begged the question: if Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the Splash Brothers, what member of the nuclear family unit does that make Swaggy P in the overall “Splash Family?”
Thankfully, Rachel Nichols asked the man himself Wednesday on “The Jump,” and his answer didn’t disappoint.
