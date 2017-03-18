Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes Compared Himself To Michael Jordan After Shocking Villanova

#Michael Jordan
03.18.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Nigel Hayes probably isn’t the best player on a Wisconsin team that includes both talented big man Ethan Happ and perimeter sniper Bronson Koenig. However, Hayes has long been the most entertaining member of the Badgers and, on Saturday evening, the veteran forward made the biggest shot of the evening as Wisconsin sprung an upset over No. 1 overall seed Villanova.

In the aftermath, Hayes spoke with CBS reporter Allie LaForce and he compared himself to Michael Jordan. No, really, he did. This isn’t the first time that Hayes has been in the news for something that transpired with a hot microphone in front of him but, this time, he made sure to shoot his shot.

“We wanted to get me isolated on the wing,” Hayes said. “I felt like I could take him. The way they’ve been playing the game, they’ve been crowding me, so I knew I would have the baseline. I drove baseline and if you guys are familiar with the Michael Jordan highlight, the fake spin-back, I did the my fake spin-back, got to my left hand and fortunately it went in.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSMichael JordanNigel HayesVILLANOVA WILDCATSWISCONSIN BADGERS
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP