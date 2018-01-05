Nike Is Celebrating Black History Month With A Trio Of Special Colorways

01.05.18 2 hours ago

Nike, as is tradition at this point, is honoring Black History Month in a big way with a trio of special shoes expected to go on sale later this month.

Overall, the crop of Black History Month colorways is pretty solid. The LeBron 15, Kyrie 4 and KD 10 all get a fresh look to celebrate the month of February, with black, red and green accents dominating the theme.

Perhaps the best is the Flyknit design on the LeBron 15, which is always striking when you get the right blend of colors.

