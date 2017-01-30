Nike’s CEO Penned A Letter Denouncing Trump’s Immigration Ban

Getty Image

As protests against the White House’s immigration ban surge across the country, various corporations have come out in support of those who have been affected by President Trump’s recent executive order. Add Nike’s Mark Parker (CEO, Chairman, and President) to the list.

Parker wrote a letter condemning Trump’s decision, and has pointed to one of their star athletes as an example of how the overwhelmingly negative aspects of the ban will tear apart families of tax-paying citizens of the United States.

The letter sheds light specifically on Nike-endorsed Olympian Sir Mo Farah, who recently said, “The Queen made me a knight, Donald Trump made me an alien.” (via The Guardian).

Firah is a British Muslim who currently resides in Oregon, and was born in Somalia — one of the countries banned by the recent executive action by the president. Firah is concerned that he may not be able to return home from his current training camp in Ethiopia while this 90-day ban is in place.

Nike is letting the world know that they have Firah’s back.