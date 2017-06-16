Nike

Nike is putting out a special two-pack of shoes to celebrate some important Michael Jordan history. In honor of his first contract, Nike is putting two of Jordan’s first shoes together in honor of the special contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls after he was drafted.

The “2 That Started It All” pack features a pair of Converse Fastbreak in Carolina Blue, a pair Jordan famously wore while playing for UNC and in the 1984 Olympics. The other pair is a special Player Edition colorway of the Jordan IIs, complete with Chicago Bulls red and black and a bit of Carolina Blue on the heel.