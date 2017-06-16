Nike Is Selling A Special Two-Pack Of Shoes To Celebrate Michael Jordan’s First Pro Contract

#Michael Jordan
06.16.17 2 hours ago

Nike

Nike is putting out a special two-pack of shoes to celebrate some important Michael Jordan history. In honor of his first contract, Nike is putting two of Jordan’s first shoes together in honor of the special contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls after he was drafted.

The “2 That Started It All” pack features a pair of Converse Fastbreak in Carolina Blue, a pair Jordan famously wore while playing for UNC and in the 1984 Olympics. The other pair is a special Player Edition colorway of the Jordan IIs, complete with Chicago Bulls red and black and a bit of Carolina Blue on the heel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSAir Jordan IICONVERSEMichael JordanNIKE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 15 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 24 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP