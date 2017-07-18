Nike

Nike will take over the NBA’s uniform production for the 2017-18 season, and on Tuesday the company unveiled the first looks at what changes they will be bringing to uniforms next season.

We’ll have to wait to see what designs come for each team, but across the league there are some sweeping changes to the uniforms that will be available for selection. The biggest difference is that Nike is getting rid of the “home” and “road” distinctions for uniforms, instead calling them the “Association Edition” and “Icon Edition.” While they will look mostly similar to the home and road uniforms of old, teams will have more freedom in picking what they wear on a nightly basis.