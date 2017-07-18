Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

Nike Released Its New NBA Uniforms And Is Getting Rid Of ‘Home’ And ‘Road’ Designations

#Nike #NBA
07.18.17 27 mins ago

Nike

Nike will take over the NBA’s uniform production for the 2017-18 season, and on Tuesday the company unveiled the first looks at what changes they will be bringing to uniforms next season.

We’ll have to wait to see what designs come for each team, but across the league there are some sweeping changes to the uniforms that will be available for selection. The biggest difference is that Nike is getting rid of the “home” and “road” distinctions for uniforms, instead calling them the “Association Edition” and “Icon Edition.” While they will look mostly similar to the home and road uniforms of old, teams will have more freedom in picking what they wear on a nightly basis.

Coinciding with the introduction of the new uniforms, the NBA is eliminating its “Home” and “Road” uniform designations. Beginning with the 2017-18 season, home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.

