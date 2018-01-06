Nikola Mirotic Still Wants A Trade Despite The Bulls’ Resurgence

#Chicago Bulls
01.05.18 2 hours ago

It turns out that underneath all that surface-level goodwill the Bulls have amassed the past few weeks there’s still plenty of simmering tensions in Chicago, at least as far as Nikola Mirotic is concerned.

After a brutal start to the season, the Bulls went 10-6 in the month of December, which coincided with Mirotic’s return to the lineup after suffering a fractured face during an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis in practice.

Beyond that, not only had Mirotic and Portis appeared to smooth things over; they’ve looked downright friendly at times on the court, laughing and cheering one another on. But looks can be deceiving, of course, as evidenced by a recent report that Mirotic has reiterated the trade request he issued in the aftermath of his fight with Portis.

