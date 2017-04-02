Getty Image

North Carolina is the best offensive rebounding team in the country. That skill came in handy on Saturday night, as two massive rebounds off of missed free throws helped the Tar Heels earn a berth to the national championship game with a 77-76 win over Oregon.

The Tar Heels were sent to the free throw line with about six seconds remaining. Kennedy Meeks stepped up to shoot two, but neither of them went in. Fortunately for North Carolina, Theo Pinson was right there to clean up the mess and tip the ball back to Joel Berry.

jeffeisenband: First unc offensive rebound CBS CBS 2 News at 11 https://t.co/0w4xgs28R7 pic.twitter.com/0b5RvAukSX — FanNewsClips (@FanNewsClips) April 2, 2017

From there, the Ducks fouled Berry, who despite being an 80.8 percent free throw shooter, missed both. Somehow, Meeks was right there to make up for his two missed free throws by ripping the ball down and passing it out to Pinson. This let the Tar Heels run out the clock and seal their second championship game berth in a row.