Northwestern found a way to survive and advance on Thursday in its first ever NCAA Tournament game. The Wildcats took down Vanderbilt, 68-66, partly thanks to an unfathomable mistake late in the game by Commodores guard Matthew Fisher-Davis.

Vanderbilt went up by one with just under 18 seconds remaining. Fisher-Davis, unaware of the score and thinking that his team was actually trailing, committed a foul that sent Vanderbilt’s Bryant McIntosh to the line. McIntosh, an 86 percent free throw shooter, drilled them both.