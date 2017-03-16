Ranking The Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History

Vanderbilt Lost After One Of The Worst Mental Meltdowns You’ll Ever See

#NCAA Tournament
03.16.17 41 mins ago

Northwestern found a way to survive and advance on Thursday in its first ever NCAA Tournament game. The Wildcats took down Vanderbilt, 68-66, partly thanks to an unfathomable mistake late in the game by Commodores guard Matthew Fisher-Davis.

Vanderbilt went up by one with just under 18 seconds remaining. Fisher-Davis, unaware of the score and thinking that his team was actually trailing, committed a foul that sent Vanderbilt’s Bryant McIntosh to the line. McIntosh, an 86 percent free throw shooter, drilled them both.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSCollege BasketballMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentNORTHWESTERN WILDCATSVANDERBILT COMMODORES
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP