The Brooklyn Nets hosted “Biggie Night” on Sunday when they took on the Knicks in a cross-town rivalry game that also served as a celebration of one of the all-time great New York hip-hop artists, Brooklyn-native The Notorious B.I.G.

The celebration came 20 years after the tragic shooting death of Biggie Smalls in Los Angeles, as the Nets honored the late rapper by bringing his family, including mother Voletta Wallace and R&B singer Faith Evans, to the Barclays Center for the game against the Knicks (which resulted in a rare Nets win). Wallace spoke to the crowd at halftime, thanking the Nets for inviting her to what turned out to be her first ever professional basketball game.

Spread love, it's the Brooklyn way To honor The Notorious BIG, the @BrooklynNets welcome Biggie's family and co on #NetsBiggieNight #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/jmYQJFpBsF — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2017

She also spoke with the YES broadcast later about what it meant for her son to be honored, and the thing that she thinks the most about when it comes to what her son meant to Brooklyn.