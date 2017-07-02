Kobe Bryant And Other NBA Stars Were As Mad At The Pacquiao-Horn Judges As Everyone Else

#NBA
07.02.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

When the referee raised Jeff Horn’s hand in the wee hours of Sunday morning on the East Coast after his battle with Manny Pacquiao, the general consensus was that Pacquiao had been robbed by some horrendous boxing judging. The decision left fans, analysts, and Pacquiao’s camp baffled as to how the champ could have lost his belt when he out-landed Horn by a significant margin.

The 117-111 card was especially horrendous, but it was hard to understand where any of the judges found seven rounds to give Horn the victory. Boxing’s scoring system is tremendously flawed for the kind of controversy it inevitably lends itself to in these kinds of situations, and Sunday morning’s reaction around the boxing world was the latest example of people being fed up with boxing judging.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSboxingKOBE BRYANTMANNY PACQUIAONBA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP