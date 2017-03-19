Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

This No-Look Paper Ball Shot Is The Most Thrilling Moment Of March Madness So Far

#NCAA Tournament #NCAA Tournament 2017
03.19.17 56 mins ago

Instagram/samuelgrubbs

The first weekend of this year’s NCAA Tournament has featured a few great games, but very few amazing moments. We haven’t had any great buzzer-beaters to decide a game (we had one decide a cover) and aside from a few strong dunks there haven’t been that many unbelievable individual moments.

While the 68-team field hasn’t given us any iconic moments, some students at UNC Charlotte took it upon themselves to give us a little bit of March Madness with an incredible no-look paper ball shot from distance. While you can guess how this video ends, it is still the most thrilling sequence that we have seen this March.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSNCAA TournamentNCAA Tournament 2017
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 5 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP