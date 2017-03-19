Instagram/samuelgrubbs

The first weekend of this year’s NCAA Tournament has featured a few great games, but very few amazing moments. We haven’t had any great buzzer-beaters to decide a game (we had one decide a cover) and aside from a few strong dunks there haven’t been that many unbelievable individual moments.

While the 68-team field hasn’t given us any iconic moments, some students at UNC Charlotte took it upon themselves to give us a little bit of March Madness with an incredible no-look paper ball shot from distance. While you can guess how this video ends, it is still the most thrilling sequence that we have seen this March.