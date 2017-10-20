Getty Image

Lonzo Ball got a rude welcome to the NBA from the Los Angeles Clippers and Patrick Beverley, who effectively shut Ball down on Thursday night in a Clippers blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers.

That was the plan all along for Beverley, who said before the game he was going to give the rookie a rude welcome to the NBA. Ball had just three points, nine rebounds and four assists on 1-of-6 shooting in 29 minutes of a 108-92 loss at home to start the season.

The shutdown performance essentially amounted to an early tapout for Ball, who did watch most of the fourth quarter from the bench. And afterward, he had to endure more brutalization from a very excited Patrick Beverley.

Reporters head him calling Ball out in the hallway after the blowout win.