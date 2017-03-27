Getty Image

The debate about whether NBA players should sit out games for rest when they’re perfectly healthy isn’t going away anytime soon. At least not until the league figures out a way to adjust the schedule so that marquee players aren’t skipping out on some of the biggest revenue-generating showcases in prime-time.

The data supports the argument that players are more likely to get injured when playing back-to-backs and that less mileage on the body could potentially add years to a career. But the fans also have a legitimate gripe when they don’t get to see their favorite players, who might only come to town once a season.

The players themselves even seem to be divided on it. LeBron James has been feeling pretty ambivalent about it lately, while James Harden recently said that he’ll only rest when he retires. Harden’s teammate Patrick Beverley was a bit more adamant about his stance. Via SI.com: