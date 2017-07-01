Getty Image

Making it known that he was planning on signing with the Los Angeles Lakers next summer, Paul George essentially forced the Indiana Pacers to trade him so they could get something in return and not be left high and dry when he left in 2018. Because of this, George had no real say in where the Pacers could trade him, which is why Indiana dealt him to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Despite wanting to only play in his hometown of Los Angeles for the Lakers, George actually celebrated getting traded to the Thunder on social media. Posting a picture to Instagram, George shared how excited he was to team up with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City: