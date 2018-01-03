Paul George Is A Big Fan Of Lakers Rookie Point Guard Lonzo Ball

Getty Image

For more than a year we’ve been hearing rumors about Paul George wanting to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Those rumors reached a fever pitch when George told the Pacers he wouldn’t be staying in Indiana next summer and they’d be best off trading him in order to to get something back for him.

While the Pacers were looking for a trade partner, there were reports that many teams were scared off of a George trade because of the expectation that he would be almost assuredly leaving for the Lakers in 2018. That led to the Pacers going with the eventual package offered by the Thunder of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, which at the time looked like a steal for Oklahoma City, but has since been made to look like a fairly shrewd move from Indiana.

In any case, George going to the Thunder only creates more drama with his upcoming free agency decision. With Russell Westbrook signed to an extension, George has a star teammate he could pair up with for years to come, and to this point he’s had little to say that wasn’t positive about his time in Oklahoma City. Even so, Los Angeles is still the favorite to land George in the eyes of most. George grew up a diehard Lakers fan and Magic Johnson will be pushing hard for him (even harder than he’s been doing in earning a tampering charge).